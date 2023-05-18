Chris Newsome with Gilas in the recent SEA Games. PSC/POC photo

Chris Newsome has been on the losing end of multiple PBA conferences as Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel took home Governors’ Cup crowns at Meralco’s expense.

No less than Barangay Ginebra head coach and concurrent Gilas Pilipinas assistant Tim Cone would let Newsome hear it in the men’s national team practice through inside jokes only they would understand.

Being on the same page this time as his tormentors, the Bolts mainstay was able to reflect on how fortunate he is to be led by one of PBA’s all-time best imports.

“Coach Tim always had a lot of jokes for me, for a lot of the other guys, but it’s nice to be teammates with Justin. He’s such a great player, I admire him so much, I look up to him so much, even though a lot of his wins have come at my expense, at my team,” Newsome candidly said on Tuesday night.

While Newsome has been teammates with Ginebra’s other key cogs like Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games marked the first time he and the naturalized forward shared the court together.

The fourth overall pick of the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft, Newsome has spent his entire professional career playing for the Bolts, where he has become one of the franchise’s leaders.

Although he and his side would often fall short versus Ginebra in memorable championship duels, the wing man revealed how much he is in awe of the veteran Ginebra import as a role model.

“There’s always two sides of the coin, but whenever you look at him in hindsight, there’s a lot of lessons I’ve learned, how I’ve taken my game and try to model it after Justin as much as I can because he’s just a great player all around,” he said of Brownlee.

“He’s a great team player and he’s a great person on and off the court.”

Brownlee did walk his talk, leading by example with a 28.5-point average in the knockout rounds which ultimately helped Gilas triumph and win gold.

Newsome also heaped praise for big man Christian Standhardinger, whom he said contributed in him becoming a smarter player in the SEA Games competition.

“Christian as well, he’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with as far as a big man (is concerned), I think him being a smart player and us competing against each other a lot also helped us with our chemistry whenever it came to playing out there on the court,” Newsome said.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle even went to far as saying Meralco’s scouting reports of Ginebra helped speed up the process of gelling together and developing chemistry, because he had been so familiar with his rivals.

“Were so familiar with each other’s games, despite us being on the same team, it’s just all the scouting time, I think that plays a big factor,” Newsome said.

In the end, such a chemistry came in handy as the Philippines weathered every struggle that came its way and completed its redemption story.

“Of course, it was worth it. I think that’s what puso meant to all of us, it’s leave it all out on the floor and just give everything you have, every last ounce of energy to take the win, to show that you’re committed 100 percent to your teammates, to the goal and the task at hand,” Newsome said.

“Hopefully I showed that I gave it all for the country and it paid off and we’re wrapped with this gold medal, so it means everything.”

