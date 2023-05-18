Twenty players from each of the participating teams in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup will square off when the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt tournament returns this Saturday.

For these players, it's all about going back to their roots as they try to outwit and outlast each other in the halfcourt.

"It's really who's the best, plain and simple," said tournament director Bennett Palad. "It's where these players started, playing one-on-one where they show how good their skills are to beat their opponents."

La Salle's EJ Abadam and University of the Philippines' Ashon Andrews spearhead the cast which also includes Adamson's Joshua Fuentebella, Mapua's MC Cuenco, and St. Benilde's Michael Mara.

Also suiting up are Alcen Macapagal (Far Eastern University), Dei Tomas (University of the East), Grant Casia (Letran), Zed Etulle (San Beda), CJ Alattica (Lyceum), Richard Movida (Perpetual), Ralph Gabat (San Sebastian), Matthew Flores (Arellano), Tyrel Lu (Jose Rizal University), Ruzzel Dominguez (Emilio Aguinaldo College), Luis Tapenio (St. Clare), Daniel Marcelo (Centro Escolar University), and Lance Villamayor (Faith Colleges).

Ateneo and National University have yet to name their representatives for the said tilt.

All 20 players will face off in the knockout preliminaries to determine the five semifinalists. From there, the last five players will go through a round robin semis with the top two advancing to the finals to be played on June 21.

Past winners of the tourney include Prince Carlos of College of St. Benilde in 2018, King Caralipio of Letran in 2019, and Niel Tolentino of Arellano in 2022.