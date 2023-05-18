The Philippine women's football team will square off with Australia, Chinese Taipei and Iran in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament (OQT).

The Filipinas were placed in Group A during the draw that took place on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The games will be played in Australia from October 23 to November 1.

The nationals already faced the same opponents in past tournaments.

Coach Alen Stajcic and his troops beat Chinese Taipei on penalties during the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Filipinas also battled and lost against the Aussies in the U-23 AFF Women’s Championship in 2022.

The Philippines also beat Iran in the 2020 AFC Olympic qualifying tournament.