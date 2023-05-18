From PBA.ph

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda blasted AMA Online with a 119-70 romp for a playoff ticket on Thursday in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

The Red Lions started slow but turned up the heat in the second half en route to their fourth straight win that assured them a quarterfinals spot with a bright chance to gain an outright semifinal seat.

With 4-1 record, the Red Lions could clinch an outright semis seat with a victory in its last game against Centro Escolar U.

James Payosing tallied 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes to anchor San Beda's blowout win.

Gavril Tagala (13), Damie Cuntapay (13), Clifford Jopia (12), Jacob Cortez (10) Emmanuel Tagle (10), Alex Teruel II (10) and Yukien Andrada (10) also shine for the Red Lions.

"We started the game on a wrong foot. More than Xs and Os, it's the attitude that we brought in the first half so we have to play with a better attitude. We have to respect our opponents and the game. 'Yun ang naging mindset namin sa second half," said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

"Finishing in the Top 2 would be nice but as much as possible, we want to take it one game at a time. We want to improve every game."

In the following game, Wang's Basketball @27 Striker-Letran ended a two-game slump with a breakthrough 100-92 victory over a gritty PSP Gymers squad.

After three close quarters, the Knights unloaded a 12-1 run to start the fourth quarter to pull away from the hard fighting Gymers to give new coach Rensy Bajar his first victory.

Letran lost its first two games against Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar U -- both down the wire.

"Syempre masaya kasi 'yung first two games namin against San Beda at CEU, talagang napakasakit. Those were winnable games for us. Hindi kami pinalad pero naging maganda kasi 'yung ang nagturo samin paano tumibay," said Bajar.

"Kanina nga sa last two minutes, tinitingnan ko 'yung oras, parang ang tagal kasi gusto ko na talaga matapos para makuha na namin itong unang panalo. Masaya for our first win pero malayo pa kami."

Skipper Kurt Reyson scored a conference-high 36 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter to anchor Letran's massive attack. He also pulled down four rebounds and dished eight assists to show the way for the Knights.

Kobe Monje and Neil Guariano turned in 23 and 11 points, respectively.