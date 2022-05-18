Photos from Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippine team amassed three silver and a bronze medal to cap the second day of wrestling competitions in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday.

Four Pinay wrestlers reached the podium in the biennial meet although three of them, fell short of clinching the gold.

Noemi Tener took the second place in the women’s freestyle 76kg after surrendering to Vietnam’s Thi Linh Dang, 1-12.

Minalyn Foy-os also captured the silver in the women’s freestyle 57kg after a 4-0 win over Noeurn Soeurn of Cambodia in round 5.

Meanwhile, Jiah Pingot ran away with a silver in the women’s freestyle 50kg.

Grace Loberanes, on the other hand, got the bronze in the women’s freestyle 53kg after a 0-10 loss to Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam in the third round.