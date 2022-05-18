SEA Games: Pinay archers deliver recurve gold

Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure, and Phoebe Amistoso won gold in women's recurve in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. Nonilon Reyes, PSC/POC pool.



Filipina archers secured another gold medal for the country on Wednesday, beating Vietnam in the women's team recurve event at the Hanoi National Sport Training Center.

The team of Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure, and Phoebe Amistoso stunned the host nation, 5-4, in the final for the Philippines' first gold medal of the day.

It was also the first gold medal in archery for the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Myanmar won bronze in women's recurve with a 5-4 triumph against Malaysia.

The Philippine men's team is in contention for bronze in the recurve, while Pia Bidaure will team up with Jason Feliciano in the bronze medal match for mixed recurve against Vietnam.