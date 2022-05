Lim at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila. ABS-CBN News/file

Jamie Lim took home the bronze in the women's -61kg weight class in kumite at the Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.

Lim, who was pegged by the national karate federation as a gold contender, beat Thailand's Mathivani Murugeesan 1-0 at Ninh Binh Gymnasium in Hanoi to salvage a medal.