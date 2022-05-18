Photo from Volleyball Philippines/File

The journey to the gold medal match is still alive for the tandem of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The two Philippine pairs in women’s beach volleyball made quick work of the host Vietnam to bounce back from a loss against Indonesia and stay at second place in the standings.

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Dij Rodriguez remained flawless in four matches as the first-time partners topped Truong Duong My Huyen and Nguyen Thi Thanh Tram, 21-13, 22-20.

On the other hand, Rondina and Pons, collectively known as SiPons, vented their ire on Vu Ngoc Lan Nguyen and Nguyen Le Thi Tuong Vy for a 21-16, 21-12 victory.

The Philippines now holds a 3-1 win-loss card, tied with the Indonesians. The latter, however, hold the tiebreaker against the Filipinas in case both teams end up locked in second place.

The Philippines will cap its round-robin assignments against the defending champions Thailand at 3:45 p.m. (Manila time) on Thursday.

The women’s team can only advance to the gold-medal round if they beat the Thais and Indonesia falls to Vietnam.