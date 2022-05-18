Photo from Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. Facebook page

MANILA – Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal fell short for a Southeast Asian Games gold medal after bowing to the Singaporean duo on Wednesday.

Gonzales and Misal could not sustain their good start as they eventually surrendered to Clarence Chew and Ethan Shao Feng, 11-5, 8-11, 4-11, 10-12, in the finals of the men’s double in the Hanoi Games.

With the game tied at one set apiece, the Singaporean pair showcased their powerful offense in the third that forced the two Filipinos to commit poor returns, 4-11.

The 2017 SEA Games silver medalists continued their run in the fourth set with a 3-0 start but Gonzales and Misal slowly returned to game.

An error by Shao Feng gave the Pinoy duo a 7-6 lead. It was a neck-and-neck battle from there on but the Philippines reached set point off a wide return from Singapore, 10-9.

An unforced error by Gonzales before Shao Feng redeemed himself with a strong smash gave Singapore the championship point, 11-10.

SEA Games veteran Gonzales could not handle the powerful hit from Chew to hand the opponents the gold medal.

This is Gonzales’ third SEA Games silver medal on top of his seven bronze chips which he accumulated since the 1999 edition of the biennial meet.