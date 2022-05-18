The Philippine national taekwondo team settled for three silver medals on the third day of the competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday.
The three second-place finishes improved the medal haul of the Filipino jins to 2-5-1 gold-silver-bronze tally.
Baby Jessica Canabal could not pull off an upset win over the crowd-favorite Thi Anh Tuyet of Vietnam in the women’s under 53kg, 16-23.
Cannibal reached the gold medal bout after escaping the Indonesia foe Megawati Tamesti, 15-10, earlier in the day.
Dave Cea also settled for silver medal after suffering a 14-34 loss to Cambodia’s Mithina Va in the finals of the men’s under 74kg.
Cea booked a finals ticket after trouncing Osanando Naufal of Indonesia, 24-11, in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Olympian Kirstie Alora bowed to Thi Huong Nguyen of Vietnam in the gold medal round of women’s under 73kg, 10-8.
The Philippines captured its two golds in taekwondo from Jocel Lyn Ninobla in women’s poomsae and Tokyo Olympian Kurt Barbosa in men’s 54kg.