Photos from Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippine national taekwondo team settled for three silver medals on the third day of the competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday.

The three second-place finishes improved the medal haul of the Filipino jins to 2-5-1 gold-silver-bronze tally.

Baby Jessica Canabal could not pull off an upset win over the crowd-favorite Thi Anh Tuyet of Vietnam in the women’s under 53kg, 16-23.

Cannibal reached the gold medal bout after escaping the Indonesia foe Megawati Tamesti, 15-10, earlier in the day.

Dave Cea also settled for silver medal after suffering a 14-34 loss to Cambodia’s Mithina Va in the finals of the men’s under 74kg.

Cea booked a finals ticket after trouncing Osanando Naufal of Indonesia, 24-11, in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Olympian Kirstie Alora bowed to Thi Huong Nguyen of Vietnam in the gold medal round of women’s under 73kg, 10-8.

The Philippines captured its two golds in taekwondo from Jocel Lyn Ninobla in women’s poomsae and Tokyo Olympian Kurt Barbosa in men’s 54kg.