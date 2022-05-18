Nesthy Petecio outpointed her opponent from Myanmar to move to the semifinal round of the women's amateur boxing competition in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist displayed her ring savvy to offset the longer reach of Kay Thwe Nyein in their 3-round women's featherweight clash at the Multi-Sport Arena in Vietnam.

Through her super counter punching and in-and-out movements, Petecio was able to secure a 5-0 win against her counterpart from Myanmar.

(More details to follow)