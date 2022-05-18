SEA Games: Johann Chua outlasts Biado for 9-ball gold

Johann Chua is the champion of the men's 9-ball singles in the 31st SEA Games. PSC photo.

(UPDATED) Johann Chua pounced on uncharacteristic errors by U.S. Open champion Carlo Biado to claim the gold in the men's 9-ball singles in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Wednesday at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

Chua secured a 9-6 victory in the final as the Philippines wrapped up a 1-2 finish in the event.

This was the first SEA Games gold medal for the 29-year-old Chua, who settled for bronze in 2017 in the men's singles in Kuala Lumpur, and another bronze in the men's doubles in 2019 in Manila.

It was also the Philippines' second billiards gold in Hanoi, after Rubilen Amit ruled the women's 9-ball singles on Tuesday night.

Biado had the opportunity to knot the match at 6-all when he flubbed the 9-ball in the 12th rack, opening the door for Chua to take a 7-5 lead that he would not relinquish.

But Biado, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, still had a chance when Chua missed the third ball in the 15th rack. Neither player could make way until Biado pocketed the fourth and sixth balls, only to miss the eighth ball in shocking fashion.

Chua made no mistake as he cleared up the eighth and ninth balls to secure his first-ever SEA Games gold medal.

Biado, 38, was the picture of sportsmanship as he raised his compatriot's arm after the game. Biado already owns two SEA Games gold medals from Singapore 2015 and Kuala Lumpur 2017.

Meanwhile, Francisco dela Cruz settled for a bronze in the men's 1-cushion carom after losing to Vietnam's Tuan Pham Quoc in the semifinals.

Still set to compete in the other semifinal is billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes.