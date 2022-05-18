GrindSky Eris is taking home the first 31st Southeast Asian Games medal for the Philippines in esports after barging into the grand finals of the female Wild Rift tournament, Wednesday.

They will face the winner between hosts Vietnam and Myanmar, who will have their match shortly.

Thailand dominated the Filipinas in Game 1 and it took a come-from-behind game for the Philippines to even the series.

Charize “Yugen” Doble's penta-kill, leading to an ace, gave the Philippines the opening they needed to complete a comeback and secure match point in Game 3.

Finally, they secured Game 4 in a snow-ball series.

This doesn't mean the end for Vietnam, who will have to face the loser of the match between Vietnam and Myanmar, to be held today.