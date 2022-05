Photo from FIBA

Gilas Pilipinas continued its rampage in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after its 51-point demolition of Singapore on Wednesday.

Just a day after its 68-point rout of Cambodia, the Philippines registered another overwhelming victory, 88-37, this time over the Singaporeans in the Hanoi Games in Vietnam.

Gilas has now raised its perfect record to 3-0 as it eyes a 14th straight SEA Games gold and 19th overall in the biennial meet.

Full story to follow.