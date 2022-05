From the PSC Facebook page

The Philippine fencing teams added a couple of bronze medals for the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Nathaniel Perez, Sammuel Tranquilan, Prince Felipe and Michael Nicanor secured third place in the Men’s Foil event, while Jylyn Nicanor, Queen Denise Dalmacio, Allaine Nicole Cortey and Kemberly Camahalan won the bronze in the Women’s Sabre Team.

From the PSC Facebook page

