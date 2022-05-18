Blacklist International opened its Southeast Asian Games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang campaign with a win over Malaysia, 2-0, Wednesday morning.

Bucking a slow start, Blacklist eventually gained advantages in team fights against Malaysia, thanks to stand-in gold laner Lee Dominic "Owl" Gonzales drawing kills.

Team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna then made a shot call to bait Todak into taking the lord at the 20th minute, to secure the come-from-behind Game 1 win.

Early kills by Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario helped the Philippine squad snowball in the early stages of Game 2.

But Idreen "Momo" Bin Abdul Jamalis kept Malaysia afloat, as his Karrie dealt damage intense enough to dismantle Blacklist in team fights, paired with pick-offs by stand-in player Mohammad Zul "Xorn" Hisham.

In the 20th minute, Wise successfully defended the base in a 4v1 situation as his teammates waited to resurrect.

With their weapon passive effects online come the 25th minute, Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto and Owl were able to buy time and kill three players with "Immortality" pops, eventually leading into a wipeout and the death march.

The Philippines will battle Laos and Myanmar in the next two matches, from 1 p.m. Philippine time on Wednesday.