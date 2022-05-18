Magic win NBA No.1 Draft pick after lottery

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is among the possible No. 1 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MIAMI -- The Orlando Magic will have the first pick in next month's NBA Draft after winning the league's lottery on Tuesday.

Orlando, who finished bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with just 22 wins against 60 losses, won first pick ahead of the Western Conference's Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder finished 14th in the Western standings, ahead of Houston, who had the league's worst regular season record at 20-62.

The Rockets will have the third pick in the Draft ahead of fourth-ranked Sacramento.

The Detroit Pistons (23-59) have fifth pick ahead of the Indiana Pacers (25-57).

The lottery draw marks the first time Orlando have had top pick in the Draft since 2004, when they chose Dwight Howard.

The Magic also had back-to-back first choice picks in 1992 and 1993 when they chose Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Webber.

The crisis-hit Los Angeles Lakers will not have a first round draft pick.

The Lakers' selection went to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal that saw Anthony Davis move to the Lakers in 2019.

The 2022 draft takes place on June 23.

© Agence France-Presse