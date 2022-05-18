Gilas Women overwhelm Thailand for 2nd SEA Games win

Veteran forward Afril Bernardino was unstoppable against Thailand in their game at the 31st Southeast Asian Games. File photo. FIBA.basketball

Afril Bernardino led the way as the Gilas Pilipinas Women overpowered Thailand, 97-81, for their second consecutive victory in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday morning.

Bernardino was one rebound short of a double-double by halftime at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium, as the Filipinas used their swarming pressure defense to pull away from the Thais.

The Gilas Women, looking to defend the gold medal they won in 2019 at home, moved to 2-0 in the competition.

The women's basketball event in the 31st SEA Games is a round-robin competition, with the team with the most wins claiming the gold.

The Philippines will be back in action on Thursday afternoon against hosts Vietnam.