Three Filipino boxers look to use their Tokyo Olympics experience when they take to the ring at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this week.

It starts on Wednesday when Olympic silver-medalist Nesthy Petecio battles Myanmar’s Kay Thwe in a women’s 57-60kg bout at Bac Ninh Stadium in Vietnam at about 7:45 p.m.

A win by Petecio – who won the featherweight gold at the 2019 SEA Games and who also owns three silver medals in previous Games – would guarantee the 2019 world champion a bronze.

Meanwhile, fellow Tokyo Games veteran Irish Magno, already assured of a bronze in Vietnam, will face Indonesia’s Novita Sinadia in a women’s flyweight semifinals on Friday.

In men’s action, Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, who drew a bye on Wednesday, will feature in Thursday’s quarterfinal against the winner between Peerapat Yeasungnoen of Thailand and Bui Phuoc Tung of Vietnam.

Filipino boxers won seven gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the 2019 SEA Games.

“We are going to do our very best to match our last SEA Games performance three years ago, that’s what we prepared for,” said Don Abnett, training director at the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, the national governing body of the sport.

Marcial said his form was back to Olympic boxing following two successful professional fights.

“I’m focusing on my fights for now,” said the 26-year-old, who has dominated the middleweight class in the Games since Singapore 2015.

Abnett, however, warned Marcial that Yeasungnoen, the 2018 International Boxing Association Youth World Championship bronze medalist, is capable of an upset.

“Anything can happen here,” Abnett said. “That Thai boy is very dangerous, but Eumir is training very nicely and he’s fit.”

In other men’s matches, Marjon Piañar will fight in Friday’s welterweight semifinals in against either Sarohatua Lumbantobing of Indonesia or Cambodia’s Vy Sophors.

Other women’s matches include Josie Gabuco, who will defend her title in the semifinal phase of women’s flyweight, clashes with Thai Chuthamat Raksat on Thursday while Riza Pasuit meets Vietnamese Vuong Thi Vy also in a lightweight semifinal.