adidas launches Run For the Oceans 2022



MANILA, Philippines -- adidas Philippines continues its commitment to help end plastic waste with the launch of its Run for the Oceans campaign.

This year, adidas invites Filipinos to run, walk, cycle, hike, or kick goals to help end the problem with marine plastic pollution.

For every 10 minutes of running recorded via the adidas Runtastic app, Joyrun, Codoon, Yeudongquan or Strava, Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of one plastic bottle from beaches, remote islands, and coastlines before it reaches the ocean (up to a maximum of 250,000kg).

Starting May 9, interested groups and individuals can sign-up to Run for the Oceans through the adidas Running app, which will also be used to track and log their runs.

adidas, in collaboration with its running community adidas Runners Manila (aRM), will also be hosting a series of runs and activities throughout the month that interested Filipinos may join to start logging their runs in their personal efforts to help end plastic waste.

Consumers who take part in the Run for the Oceans in select adidas stores' designated running tracks or treadmills will also get the chance to win adidas Parley products. adidas stores in Two Parkade BGC, SM Mall of Asia, Brand Center Glorietta, and Trinoma will host the 10 Minute Challenge from May 23 to June 8.