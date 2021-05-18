UAAP: New UP players volunteer in Diliman community pantry

[L-R] CJ Cansino, Renan Dalisay, Malick Diouf, Coach Mo Gingerich, Coach Poch Juinio, who all volunteered at the Diliman Community Pantry recently. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- For CJ Cansino, Bismarck Lina, and Malick Diouf, their first official activity as members of the University of the Philippines (UP) men's basketball team is an unforgettable one.

The three players helped man a community pantry in Diliman last May 5 and 12. They were joined by UP coaches Mo Gingerich and Poch Juinio in distributing essential goods to the people who lined up at the community pantry located at the Quirino Avenue Gate near the UP Integrated School and the College of Home Economics.

"I'm really excited to meet the entire community ever since I transferred to UP, but sadly, safe opportunities for that are super limited in the current situation," said Cansino, who made a much-publicized transfer to UP last year from University of Santo Tomas (UST).

"There might not be any live games right now, but we can still help boost school spirit by supporting the community even in this simple way. My fellow recruits and I are proud to be Iskolars ng Bayan and part of this Diliman community," he added.

Lina also transferred to UP from UST last year, while Diouf is from Centro Escolar University.

CJ Cansino distributES goods in a community pantry in UP Diliman. Handout photo



Renan Dalisay, founder of the nowheretogobutUP Foundation, expressed his pride at the players' eagerness to be of service.

"Even if they have not yet been able to play with the team, they have already imbibed the spirit of service and concern for others that is the hallmark of our Iskolars ng Bayan," he said.

Atty. Gaby Concepcion of Sama-Sama Tulong-Tulong non-profit organization were also present during the activity.

Sama-Sama Tulong-Tulong is a group composed of nowheretogobutUP Foundation, the UP Resilience Institute, the UP College of Human Kinetics, and the UP Auxiliary Corps that joined hands with the team in this community effort.

The coalition group donated goods and fresh produce directly sourced from farmers in San Ildefonso, Bulacan, in order to help the agriculture sector during this pandemic, pursuant to the Sagip Saka Act of 2019.

Founded in January 2020 to initially give assistance to those affected by the Taal Volcano, Sama-Sama Tulong-Tulong tapped another important group in the UP community, the UP Transport Group, to transport the goods from Bulacan to Diliman to provide them with alternative sources of income.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: