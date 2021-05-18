Home  >  Sports

Tennis: Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome triumph

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 18 2021 10:30 AM | Updated as of May 18 2021 11:04 AM

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

PARIS, France -- Rafael Nadal remained third in the ATP rankings published on Monday despite seeing off Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title at the weekend.

Spaniard Nadal set down a key marker on Sunday, two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 over Djokovic, who stays top of the rankings.

Nadal, a 13-time French Open winner, is also behind Daniil Medvedev, who suffered a second round exit in Rome to continue his struggles on clay.

The United States enters its second week without a player in the top 30, with Taylor Fritz dropping a place down to 32nd.

Fritz's compatriot Reilly Opelka has moved up 12 places to 35th. 

ATP top 20 on Monday (changes in brackets):

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11063 points 

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9793 

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9630 

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8445 

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7430 

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7115 

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6090 

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5605 

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3958 

10. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3465 

11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3215 

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 3085 

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2875 

14. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2703 (+1) 

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2675 (-1) 

16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2518 (+4) 

17. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2500 (+1) 

18. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2498 (+1) 

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2498 (+2) 

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2496 (-3)


© Agence France-Presse

Read More:  tennis   ATP rankings   Rafael Nadal   Novak Djokovic   Italian Open  