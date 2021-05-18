PBA: TNT to hold camp in Ilocos, NLEX heads to Clark

MANILA, Philippines -- Slowly but surely, PBA teams are starting to resume practices in anticipation of the league's new season.

The Meralco Bolts got the ball rolling over the weekend when they headed to Laoag, Ilocos Norte for a 10-day training camp.

The TNT Tropang GIGA is now following suit, as they are also setting up a bubble in Laoag upon the invitation of provincial governor Matthew Manotoc.

According to a report on the PBA website, TNT's camp starts Tuesday.

The NLEX Road Warriors, meanwhile, are set to train in Clark City starting this week. In a report on the team website, head coach Yeng Guiao said they are still not allowed to train in Metro Manila.

"We plan to go out of town by Wednesday or Thursday for practice in Clark," he said.

NLEX initially planned to restart its scrimmages at the Epsilon Chi Center in the University of the Philippines' campus in Diliman.

However, the "heightened restrictions" in Metro Manila still bars indoor training even though it is now under general community quarantine.

At the moment, the Road Warriors are looking at a closed circuit setup where they return to Metro Manila after practices. However, they may stay in Clark City in the last week of May if quarantine restrictions are not yet downgraded.

"If we are not allowed to practice in NCR this week, uwian lang (kami). Last week of May, we will stay there for another week," Guiao said.

PBA teams stopped their practices in March, when Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine amid a spike of COVID-19 cases.