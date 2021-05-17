NBA: Nets open playoffs as title favorites over Lakers, Clippers

Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant, Brooklyn forward Blake Griffin, and Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving react during their game against Dallas on May 6. Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Sports/Reuters

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers.

The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference.

The Lakers are playing for the No. 7 seed in the play-in format against the Golden State Warriors. Led by scoring champion Steph Curry, Golden State is +16000 to win the title.

Utah is even with the Clippers at +600. The Jazz expect Donovan Mitchell (ankle) to play in their first-round series.

After the Milwaukee Bucks (+800) and Philadelphia 76ers (+800), there's a steep dropoff to the next set of contenders. The Bucks open the playoffs with a series against reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami.

The Heat have +3000 odds to win the championship.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: