Marcial maintains: Honor for PH is my priority

Filipino middleweight Eumir Marcial reiterated that from the day he joined the national team, love for country and his family have always been his priority.

It remains the same to this day, he said, even as while remains at odds with the heads of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) while he prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

"Since the first day that I entered the national team way back in 2011 I know that you are aware that my top priority has always been to give pride and honor to our country and as well as to help my family," Marcial said in his Facebook post addressing ABAP president Ricky Vargas.

"I have received various offers from different mangers and promoters since 2018 but still, I chose to decline them. I have already cancelled two of my fights in professional boxing of which I can earn millions of pesos and yet instead I prioritized my fight in the Asian Championships even if I can't earn as much because again, my top priority is to give honor to our country."

Marcial's latest Facebook post was in reaction to Vargas' call for his to emulate "Pambansang Kamao" Manny Pacquiao.

Vargas said in an interview with The Daily Tribune that Marcial should "put his love for his country on top."

But Marcial fired back.

"Now, how can you say that my love for giving honor to the country is not my utmost priority? When in fact, the very first day I joined the national team, that was what I wanted for myself, for my family, and for my beloved country of the Philippines," he said.

ABS-CBN News reached out to ABAP for their side but they would no longer comment on the issue.

The two parties have been in a standoff after Marcial complained over the lack of financial support regarding his Olympic training.

ABAP secretary general Ed Picson said they would like to give equal attention to the three other boxers who also qualified for the Olympics.

Just like Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam have equal chances of winning the gold, noted Picson.

"We'd like to focus on our three other Olympians. parang nakalimutan na yata sila," he said. "We think they have equal chances of winning in the Olympics."

