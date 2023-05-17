Jolina dela Cruz enjoys title-clinching win of the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – De La Salle Lady Spiker Jolina dela Cruz waited for five years to finally bring the UAAP crown back to Taft.

And while she has yet to reveal her decision on the next phase of her volleyball career, Dela Cruz is confident about the future of the Lady Spikers -- thanks to their youngsters led by the rookie-MVP of the season, Angel Canino.

After winning the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball title in Game 2 against the NU Lady Bulldogs, the first Best Outside Spiker of the tournament showered the super rookie with praises for her outstanding performance with the team – which was one of their X factors in the league.

“Si Angel naman sobrang mapagkakatiwalaan mo kasi gumagalaw siya, di siya gumagalaw na parang [rookie], gumagalaw siya na parang senior na rin,” Dela Cruz told reporters Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

According to the senior Lady Spiker, she has no doubt that Canino alongside Thea Gagate, who was hailed as the Best Middle Blocker for second straight year, will be bannering the Taft-based squad mightily in the succeeding years.

“Di mo siya kailangan alalahanin sa loob and I know na maipagpapatuloy nila ito nila Thea sa mga susunod na taon,” she continued.

In fact, she saw a glimpse of it during Game 2 when she was benched several times in the match and allowed the younger players to force a monumental comeback against the Lady Bulldogs – and eventually, clinch the crown in five sets.

“Sobrang proud ako sa mga bata dahil alam mo yun kahit may mawala, parang kaya nilang mag-perform ng maayos without their ates… Tiwala ko sakanila na kahit down kami kaya nilang iangat yung mga sarili nila,” she said.

When asked about her future plans, Dela Cruz declined to give an answer as she wants to bask in the glory of their championship which was five years in the making.

According to her, she and setter Mars Alba are grateful to finally end the title drought of the proud volleyball program of La Salle.

“Very fulfilling siya kasi alam mo yun, simula rookie year namin, wala kaming experience na magchampion. So parang kumakayod kami and nagbabakasakali kami every year na makuha yung ganung opportunity,” she reminisced.

Dela Cruz finished third in her first UAAP season before taking silver in Season 84.

