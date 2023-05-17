NU Bulldogs celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball title. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Indeed, worth the wait.

The National University (NU) Bulldogs needed three years to achieve a rare three-peat in the UAAP men’s volleyball and they did it in style with a 16-0 perfect run in the UAAP Season 85.

The Bulldogs swept the elimination round for an outright ticket for the Finals before biting the UST Golden Spikers twice en route to extending their reign.

The men’s competition was halted for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For rookie Michaelo Buddin, who was named the second Best Outside Spiker, the long break made their victory sweeter.

“Sobrang sulit po kasi syempre, tagal naming nai-stop. And nung nalaman namin na babalik na yung men’s volleyball sa Season 85, sobra kaming naging excited lahat. Sobrang pinaghandaan namin talaga ‘to and ayun, naging worth it talaga lahat ng pinaghirapan namin,” Buddin said Sunday after Game 2 of the Finals.

It was also echoed by team captain and Finals MVP Joshua Retamar, who said their title was a result of the many tournaments they participated in while awaiting the return of men’s volleyball in the UAAP.

“Lalo na ngayong UAAP kasi simula nung nag-start kami ang dami naming tournaments na sinalihan and yung iba nag-champion kami so ito yun, ito yung pinaghahandaan namin, yung UAAP. Masaya kami. Mag-ce-celebrate kami,” Retamar added.

Head coach Dante Alinsunurin gave all the credit to his players, who devoted themselves in the preparation for the season and executed their plans masterfully all throughout the tournament.

“Lahat ng gusto naming mangyari sa loob [ng court], sa training nagagawa namin. Sa tagal naming tumigil, kaya sobrang happy talaga bawat ensayo namin nakikita ko na lahat ng tinuturo namin nag-fi-fit sa kanila,” Alinsunurin shared.

He also hoped that the level of competition in the men’s volleyball will continue to rise in the succeeding years.

“Sana mag-tuluy-tuloy pa yung men’s team sa ganitong sitwasyon na laging umangat. Hindi lang yung ano, syempre yung championship level ng laro namin. Hindi lang sa amin, sa buong UAAP [din] at sa buong men’s na laging sinusuportahan.”



