Spurs win NBA draft lottery, poised for Wembanyama pick

Mets 92's French power forward Victor Wembanyama (C) in action during the French Elite Basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and Sluc Nancy, in Levallois-Perret, near Paris, France, March 10, 2023. Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES, United States - The San Antonio Spurs were awarded the top pick in next month's NBA draft on Tuesday, leaving them in pole position to land French prodigy Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio, who finished the regular season bottom of the Western Conference with a 22-60 record, were drawn first in the NBA's lottery to determine who gets the coveted top pick in New York on June 22.

Barring a monumental surprise, the 19-year-old Wembanyama is widely expected to be the No.1 selection in the draft when the cream of basketball's rookie talent goes up for grabs.

