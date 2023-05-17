Gilas Pilipinas pose for a team picture after the awarding for gold medal in the men's basketball finals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday. The Philippines avenged a group stage loss to Cambodia with an 80-69 triumph in the final to claim the gold medal and regain its crown as kings of Southeast Asian basketball it lost in 2022. POC/PSC handout

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes was all smiles after the Philippine men’s national basketball team won the gold by defeating Cambodia, 80-69, at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Tuesday.

“Siyempre masaya. Pero more than anything, [I’m] happy for the players dahil yung pinaghirapan nila nagbunga.

The former TNT Katropa mentor also commented on his coaching ethics coming off their revenge win against Cambodia, slightly taking a jab at their opponent’s head coach Harry Savaya and his antics during their first meeting.

“Hindi tayo ganon,” said Reyes on calling a timeout while having a huge lead in the dying seconds of the game.

“We always talk about playing the game in the right way, so we also coach the game the right way. If yung ibang coach medyo kulang sa ethics, tayo ‘di naman. Pilipino tayo eh, marunong tayong manalo,” he adds.

Savaya memorably earned the ire of the Philippine team when he sued for time with just 20 seconds left in Cambodia's 79-68 win in the group stage.

The multiple-time PBA Champion coach went on to show his appreciation for the Filipinos who supported them throughout the games.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong mga dasal. Maski andyan kayo, andito kami sa malayo, ramdam namin yung suporta at ramdam namin ang inyong mga dasal so maraming maraming salamat,” said Reyes.

Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas are set to ramp up their preparations for the incoming FIBA World Cup in Manila in August, and are set to undergo training camps and international scrimmages, as they get ready to face Italy, Angola, and the Dominican Republic in Group A action.

But before anything else, Reyes emphasized that their priority, for now, is rest.

“Pahinga muna, kailangan naming magpahinga.”



