SEA Games: Kickboxers deliver 2 more golds

Renalyn Dacquel, one of the country's silver medalists, in action. POC/PSC Media.

Philippine kickboxers added two golds to a late flurry of medals for the country on Tuesday at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Claudine Veloso defeated Vietnam's Hai Linh Bui for the gold in the women's K1 -52kg, while Gretel de Paz triumphed over Indonesia's Susanti Ndapataka in the women's low kick -56kg.

Their victories gave the Philippines 58 gold medals as the SEA Games headed to a close.

Veteran Gina Iniong settled for silver as she bowed to Indonesia's Diandra Ariesta Pieter in the final of the women's kick light -55kg.

Jeremy Pacatiw also took silver following a loss to Vietnam's Van Chinh Hoang in the finals of the men's K1 -67kg.

In all, the Philippine kickboxing team delivered three golds with Jean Claude Saclag again dominating the men's low kick -63.5kg on Monday night.

They also won four silvers and eight bronzes in Phnom Penh.

SILVER

Renalyn Dacquel (women's full contact -48kg)

Fitzchel Fermato (women's light contact -50kg)

BRONZE