Reyes grateful for Chua's support during SEA Games

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes shared in an Instagram post that one man kept his faith in him amidst the adversities that the national team endured during the Southeast Asian Games.

That man? None other than rival and San Miguel Corporation Sports Director, Alfrancis Chua.

"Keep coaching, positive lang huwag mong intindihin mga tao. Kasama sa buhay natin yan, goodluck," read Chua's messages as seen on Reyes' post.

The Barangay Ginebra Governor said that if it wasn't for passport issues, he would have joined the squad in Cambodia. He also encouraged Reyes to just keep on coaching.

"Basta coach ka lang. Alam ko mahirap, just block mo lang sa isip mo. Concentrate lang sa team okay."

The former TNT head coach in turn went on to thank the former Sta. Lucia mentor.

"When everyone was down on us and doubting, and the bashers as usual were hating, one voice kept the faith, kept believing. That in the end we'd come out winning," said Reyes.

Gilas won the rematch against Cambodia in the Gold medal match yesterday, 80-69, to reclaim Southeast Asian basketball supremacy.

"Salamat Gov Al Chua You're part of this," ended Reyes.



