LOOK: FIBA unveils game schedule for World Cup 2023

FIBA has released the exact schedule of games for the upcoming Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by three countries.

The 19th edition of the FIBA World Cup will take place for the first time across three host nations in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

This is the first time in 45 years that the Philippines is hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Below is the exact schedule of the games, courtesy of FIBA:

The Philippines will play host to the USA and Serbia, as well as Lithuania and Greece, as four of the top ten-ranked teams in the world will be on Philippine shores for the Group Phase in the world meet.

Also playing in the Philippines are Angola, Dominican Republic, Italy, South Sudan, China, Puerto Rico, Jordan, New Zealand, Egypt, Mexico, and Montenegro.

The games will be played at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and the

Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

