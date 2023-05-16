Gilas' triumph highlights Team PH's last charge in SEA Games

Gilas Pilipinas celebrates its victory over Cambodia in the gold medal game of men's basketball in the 32nd SEA Games. POC/PSC Media.

Gilas Pilipinas regained the gold medal in men's basketball to put a bow on the Philippines' campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday night.

At a packed Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Gilas Pilipinas pulled from Cambodia in the second quarter and weathered the host nation's fourth quarter charge en route to an 80-69 victory.

It was sweet revenge for Gilas Pilipinas, as they lost to Cambodia in the group stage. They still made the semifinals where they dethroned Indonesia -- their tormentors from last year's SEA Games in Hanoi -- to set up a rematch against the host nation.

In the gold medal game, Gilas again got a superb game from Justin Brownlee along with solid contributions from Chris Newsome, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and Marcio Lassiter to take their place at the top of the podium anew.

"[I'm] happy for the players dahil 'yung pinaghirapan nila, nagbunga," said Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes, who also revealed that he has coached in the SEA Games for the last time.

Gilas' gold was one of seven that the Philippines won on the last day of competitions in the 32nd SEA Games.

Arnisadors Crisamuel Delfin and Trixie Lofranco topped their respective divisions to ensure that the Philippines will surpass their gold medal haul from Hanoi.

It was wrestler Alvin Lobreguito who won the Philippines' 52nd gold -- tying their output last year -- when he ruled the men's freestyle 57kg class. Another wrestler, Ronil Tubog, added a gold from men's freestyle 61kg.

Kickboxers Claudine Veloso and Gretel de Paz then came through with their own mints later in the evening, taking the Philippines' total to 58 gold medals.

The country won six more golds in Phnom Penh than in Hanoi, along with 86 silvers and 116 bronzes. However, the Philippines still slipped to fifth place in the medal table.

For the second straight edition, Vietnam emerged as overall champions with 136 gold medals, 105 silvers, and 114 bronzes. Thailand followed with a haul of 108 golds, 96 silvers, and 108 bronzes.

Indonesia placed third with an 86-81-109 haul, while the host nation came away with 81 gold medals, 74 silvers, and 126 bronzes.

The SEA Games will officially close on Wednesday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The 2025 SEA Games will be held in three cities in Thailand: Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla.



