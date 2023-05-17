The Philippine women's national football team against Hong Kong in the first round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on April 11, 2023 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. PFF/PWNFT Media.



MANILA -- The Philippine women's national football team will discover on Thursday their opponents in the second round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The official draw for Round 2 of the qualifying tournament will take place at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The Filipinas are one of 12 teams in the second round, having won Group E in Round 1. Other group winners include: Uzbekistan (Group A), Islamic Republic of Iran (Group B), Vietnam (Group C), Thailand (Group D), Chinese Taipei (Group F) and India (Group G).

The five highest-seeded teams -- Australia, China PR, DPR Korea, Japan and Korea Republic -- received automatic byes into Round 2.

They will be divided into three groups for Round 2, which will take place between October 23 and November 1, 2023. Each group will play a single round-robin league format in one of three centralized venues – Australia, China PR or Uzbekistan.

These three Host Member Associations (MAs) will be drawn into separate groups.

Four teams – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – will then progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches, slated for February 24 and 28, 2024, with the eventual winners taking the two spots reserved for Asia in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

The 2020 Olympic edition in Tokyo saw hosts Japan exit the quarter-final stage against Sweden, while Australia finished fourth after losing a close bronze medal encounter to the USA.



Based on the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released in March 2023, the 12 teams will have their names drawn from four seeding pots, as below:



Pot 1 (teams ranked 1-3): Australia*, Japan, China PR*

Pot 2 (4-6): Korea Republic, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei

Pot 3 (7-9): Thailand, Philippines, Uzbekistan*

Pot 4 (10, 11 + 1 non-ranked): India, IR Iran, DPR Korea

*denotes Host MA