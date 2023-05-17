Chandler McDaniel of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team during the Southeast Asian Games football match against Myanmar at the RCAF Old Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 6, 2023. PFF/PWNFT Media.

MANILA -- Filipinas striker Chandler McDaniel made a triumphant return to the Philippine women's national football team last April during their 4-0 win against Pakistan in the first round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Tajikistan.

The 25-year-old announced her return with a goal in the 85th minute of the contest, and McDaniel was ecstatic about her return.

"Coming back to the team was amazing. I finally got to play again in Tajikistan which was around a month ago. I was out for a total of 15 months. It was a long journey, but honestly, coming back and stepping on that field made everything so worth it," she said.

McDaniel suffered a knee injury during the Filipinas' last game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India last February 2022, and her comeback was just in time for their crucial preparations for their first-ever FIFA World Cup stint in July.

"I'm so excited to be back with the team, so excited to try to fight and win a spot for the World Cup roster. Couldn't be happier to be here," said McDaniel.

The team is confident that they will show out even if it is their first taste of World Cup competition, and McDaniel stressed that they would not be pushovers in the tournament.

"We are there to make our mark, and we are there to show everyone that just because we've never been there before, it doesn't mean that we're not someone to watch out for. I think everyone personally wants to do their best for the team and show that we deserve to be on the team," she adds.

The Philippines will be facing hosts New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in Group A competition, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee stand out is ready to face the top talent from around the world.

"Bring it on! We're excited. Personally, there are some girls on those teams that I know are top-level players, and to be able to play against them is a huge opportunity. Super proud and excited to do that," McDaniels said,

"Always ready. I've been putting myself in a great spot, ready to work hard, and to show that we're ready to go, ready to be back," she added.

McDaniel made her debut for the Philippines in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers, when she assisted in the team's goals in a 2-1 win over Nepal.

The striker has five goals in 10 appearances for the Filipinas.