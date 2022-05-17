NU middle blocker Ivy Lacsina towers over the FEU Lady Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 84 first round match. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs continued their blistering run in the first round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs made quick work of a reeling Far Eastern University squad, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12, to improve to 6-0 in the season.

It was another comprehensive victory for National U, with head coach Karl Dimaculangan fielding in three different setters and using most of his reserves against an FEU team that has now lost three consecutive games.

This is NU's first victory against the Lady Tamaraws since the second round of UAAP Season 77, snapping an eight-match losing streak.