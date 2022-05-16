The De La Salle Lady Spikers looks for their second straight win against UP. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University will try to get a win run going in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament when they play the University of the Philippines (UP) on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers snapped a two-game slide on Saturday when they made quick work of the University of the East (UE) to improve to 3-2 in the season.

"Nag-deliver naman most of the players," said La Salle assistant coach Bocboc Benson after a comfortable 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 victory against the Lady Warriors. "Maganda naman ang naging resulta."

The Lady Spikers lost back-to-back games to National University (NU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST), but got back on track against UE. Three players scored in double-digits for the team, led by rookie Alleiah Malaluan with 14 points to go along with eight digs.

They will face a UP team that is scrambling after dropping their last two contests, including a straight-sets loss to Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday.

Like La Salle, UP has a 3-2 win-loss record.

"Papunta pa lang sa exciting part," said La Salle setter Marionne Alba of their season. "Nag-uumpisa pa lang, and marami pang games na kailangan pagdaanan. Basta mag-focus lang, and gawin 'yung sistema ni coach Ramil [de Jesus]."

Opening serve is at 10 a.m.

At 12 p.m., defending champion Ateneo eyes a third straight victory when they take on the UE Lady Warriors. The Blue Eagles have won back-to-back games since dropping their first three assignments, while UE is currently at 0-5 in the tournament.

"I hope we gain momentum in this game, going to our next game," said Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro. "Malaking bagay ito sa amin."

"I'm so happy with the intensity na pinakita ng mga players ko, and I'm happy with their confidence today," he added.

At 4:00 p.m., Adamson University will go up against UST in an interesting showdown.

Adamson has won three games in a row, while the Golden Tigresses are aching to bounce back from a four-set defeat to NU in their previous game.

Both UST and Adamson have 3-2 win-loss records.

Closing the day's quadruple-header is the match-up between the unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs (5-0) and the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws (1-4).