UAAP: Eya Laure tows UST past Adamson in 5 sets

The UST Golden Tigresses celebrate after scoring against the Adamson Lady Falcons in their UAAP Season 84 first round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Eya Laure came up with clutch hits anew to power University of Santo Tomas (UST to a five-set triumph against Adamson University, Tuesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Laure led the way anew as the Golden Tigresses recovered from a brutal start to seize a 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9 win against a gutsy Adamson squad.

UST recovered from a disappointing defeat to National University in their previous game to improve to 4-2 in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. They rose to a share of second place with De La Salle University.

The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.