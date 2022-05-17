Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Eya Laure tows UST past Adamson in 5 sets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2022 06:43 PM

The UST Golden Tigresses celebrate after scoring against the Adamson Lady Falcons in their UAAP Season 84 first round game. UAAP Media.
The UST Golden Tigresses celebrate after scoring against the Adamson Lady Falcons in their UAAP Season 84 first round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Eya Laure came up with clutch hits anew to power University of Santo Tomas (UST to a five-set triumph against Adamson University, Tuesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Laure led the way anew as the Golden Tigresses recovered from a brutal start to seize a 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9 win against a gutsy Adamson squad. 

UST recovered from a disappointing defeat to National University in their previous game to improve to 4-2 in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. They rose to a share of second place with De La Salle University. 

The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Read More:  volleyball   UAAP   UAAP Season 84   Adamson Lady Falcons   UST Golden Tigresses   Eya Laure  