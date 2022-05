Vanie Gandler of the Ateneo Blue Eagles spikes against the UE defense. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University recovered from a blip in the second set to overpower the University of the East (UE) and reach the .500 mark in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Blue Eagles made it three straight wins on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena after a 25-14, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14.

They now have a 3-3 win-loss record, finding their form after a slow start to their campaign. The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 0-6 in the season.