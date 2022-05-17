Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart celebrates in the final moments of the game during the second half Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 15 May 2022. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart is a fitness doubt for Tuesday's opening NBA Eastern Conference finals playoff clash with the Miami Heat after suffering a foot injury, coach Ime Udoka said on Monday.

Smart was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain after landing heavily during Sunday's series-clinching victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and is listed as "questionable" for game one, Udoka told reporters.

"He took a pretty bad fall... it's pretty tender and sore right now," Udoka said. "He's undergoing round the clock treatment and he'll be listed as questionable."

Smart has been a key part of the Celtics' return to the conference finals and scored 11 points with 10 assists and seven rebounds in Sunday's 109-81 defeat of the Bucks.

There was a brighter medical bulletin for the Celtics' Rob Williams, with Udoka saying the towering center would be available following a bone bruise on his recently repaired left knee.

"Rob is available, no minutes restriction," Udoka said.

Williams' return has been managed carefully after the 24-year-old underwent left knee surgery at the end of the regular season.

"I'm always going to be a little bit cautious with guys coming off a layoff... but he's available, looking better every day and getting more confident."

