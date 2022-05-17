The Filipina Wild Rift squad ran the table on the initial competition that included Thailand, Singapore, Laos and Vietnam on Tuesday. Handout

MANILA – All-women’s League of Legends: Wild Rift squad Grindsky Eris on Tuesday delivered Sibol’s best performance yet in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, sweeping the group stages to inch closer to the country’s first medal for esports in this year’s edition of the biennial meet.

The Filipina Wild Rift squad dominated over Thailand to open their campaign.

They next secured victory over Singapore, snowballing off the 9th minute mark to secure another dominant victory.

GrindSky Eris went ham against Laos and hosts Vietnam to cap off their group stage campaign on top.

The final stages will be held beginning Wednesday.

More details to follow