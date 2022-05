From the Facebook page of Pearl Managuelod, General Secretary of the Philippines Muaythai Association.

The Pinay duo of Islay Erika Bomogao and Rhichein Yosorez added to the Philippines' medal count in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Bomogao and Yosorez bagged the gold medal in the women's Waikru Mai Muay.

It was the country's first gold medal in Muay Thai in the Vietnam Games.

Bomogao won silver when the Games was held in the Philippines in 2019. Meanwhile, Yosorez was a gold medalist in the 2021 Online World Martial Arts Masterships.