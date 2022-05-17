Photo from Volleyball Philippines's Facebook page

The Philippine women’s volleyball team could not sustain its firepower at the start of the game as it fell to its second straight loss in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the hands of Indonesia.

The Philippines lost the momentum they had in the second set as it surrenders a 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 loss to Indonesia in the Hanoi Games in Vietnam Tuesday.

The team held a 23-21 lead in the opening frame after a Del Palomata spike but the Indonesian athletes hammered a 4-0 closeout to steal the set.

The Philippines regrouped in the second set as they broke away from 18 deadlock, sparked by the off-the-block hit of Ces Molina, for a 22-19 lead.

Jaja Santiago uncorked a powerful spike in the middle before an outside hit from their opponents ended the set, 25-21.

But it was all Indonesia in the third and fourth frame. In the fourth set, the Indonesians established an 11-6 separation due to unforced errors of the Philippines.

Aby Maraño tried to keep the team afloat but a 7-2 run put the Philippines on the brink of losing yet another game in the competition, 23-14.

Jema Galanza and Santiago trimmed the lead to 17-23 but a drop ball from their opponent put Indonesia at matchpoint.

Alyssa Valdez and Kat Tolentino tried to dish final attempts of bouncing back from their deficit but an off-the-block hit of Indonesia capped the game

The Philippines slid to the number four spot with a 1-2 win-loss card. They will close the elimination round against the host country Vietnam.