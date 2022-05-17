Photo from Volleyball Philippines' Facebook page/File

The Philippine men’s beach volleyball team secured a spot in the semifinals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games after eliminating Cambodia, 2-0, at the Tuan Chau Beach in Quang Ninh Tuesday.

Jude Garcia and Krung Arbasto fended off Chuk Sophea and Thy Menghuong, 21-15, 21-16, while Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton overpowered Oem Narit and Som Samith, 21-14, 21-14, to raise their record in Pool A to 2-0.

The Philippines, bronze medalists in the 2019 edition, will face host Vietnam, which swept Singapore in the other match, for the top ranking in Pool A at 3 p.m. (Manila time) on Wednesday.

The women's team, on the other hand, suffered a 1-2 loss to 2019 silver medalist Indonesia to slide in a three-way tie at second place.

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons bowed to Dhita Juliana and Putu Utami in the golden match, 15-21, 19-21, allowing the Indonesians to escape with the win.

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Dij Rodriguez forced a decider after a 21-13, 21-19 victory over Martha Rahawarin and Nur Atika Sari after Rondina and Pons lost to Dhita and Putu, 19-21, 17-21, in the opener.

With a 2-1 card, the Philippines is now tied with Indonesia and host Vietnam, which defeated Singapore, 2-0.

The Filipinas must beat the Vietnamese at 10 a.m. (Manila time) on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the gold medal match.