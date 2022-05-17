Philippines' Carlo Biado (L) and Johann Chua (R) pose after winning the match against the Malaysia during the men's double 9 ball at the 30th Southeast Asia games in Manila, December 3, 2019. ABS-CBN, Czar Dancel/File

The country’s billiards team assured the Philippines of a gold-silver finish in the men’s 9-Ball Pool Singles of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as two Filipinos are set to face each other in the finals.

Carlo Biado and Johann Chua arranged an All-Filipino final showdown in the Hanoi Games after beating their respective Singaporean opponents in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Biado narrowly escaped Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 9-7, while Chua flexed muscles against Toh Lian Han, 9-3.

The two Filipinos also avenged the heartbreaking loss of Dennis Orcollo and Warren Kiamco against the two Singaporeans during the quarterfinals of 9-Ball Pool in the 2019 edition in Manila.

Yapp and Han both clinched the bronze medals in the event three years ago.

Biado and Chua will face off on Wednesday morning.