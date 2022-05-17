Lebron Lopez. FIBA.basketball

After a tight win against Thailand, the Gilas Pilipinas’ offense was on full display as they crushed Cambodia, 100-32, in the men’s basketball tournament of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

On Tuesday, all Gilas players tallied at least two points in the game led by the offensive onslaught of young cager Francis “LeBron” Lopez and Will Navarro.

Lopez tallied 17 points, highlighted by several slams all throughout the game, while Navarro added 16 points on 70% shooting from the field.

The national team led the match in all departments, shooting 55% from the field, on top of 51-24 rebounds and 18 steals.

Gilas also denied the Cambodian squad to score in double digits in every quarter.

