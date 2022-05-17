SEA Games: Eric Cray triumphant in men's 400m hurdles

(UPDATED) Eric Shauwn Cray claimed his fifth gold medal by dominating the men's 400m hurdles in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

Cray clocked in at 50.410, ahead of Lich Quach Cong of Vietnam (50.820) and Jun Jie Calvin Quek of Singapore (51.190).

The Fil-American also won the gold in the 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions of the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Robyn Brown also snagged a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles, duplicating her performance in 2019.

This time, she was a bit faster at 56.440, compared to her time of 58.46 in the 2019 Games.

She finished behind Vietnamese trackters Nguyễn Thị Huyền (56.410) and Quách Thị Lan (56.330)

