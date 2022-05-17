PBA: Ginebra acquires Jeremiah Gray from TerraFirma

MANILA, Philippines -- Just two days after selecting Javi Gomez de Liano in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft, Barangay Ginebra has already parted ways with the former University of the Philippines (UP) swingman.

The PBA on Tuesday announced that the Commissioner's Office approved a trade that will see Gomez de Liano and Brian Enriquez head to the TerraFirma Dyip.

In exchange, Barangay Ginebra will acquire Jeremiah Gray, the second overall pick of the draft.

🚨 TRADE @barangayginebra acquired the rights to Jeremiah Gray@terrafirmadyip acquired the rights to Javi Gomez De Liano and Brian Enriquez



Enriquez played seven games for Ginebra in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, averaging 1.1 points, 0.6 rebound, and 0.7 assist per game.

Gray, a former Alab Pilipinas player, is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered while playing for TNT Tropang GIGA in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. He is currently doing his rehab in the United States.

He is not expected to be available for the upcoming Philippine Cup that starts in June.

Ginebra also selected Jayson David of Lyceum of the Philippines University and Rence Alcoriza of Arellano University in the draft held last Sunday.

