Danny Ildefonso says it’s wrong for his sons Dave and Shaun (pictured, centered) to think they need to be like their father, when it comes to chasing their basketball dreams. PBA Media Bureau

Shaun and Dave Ildefonso are exact opposite when it comes to basketball mindset.

Dave, the younger of the siblings following in the footsteps of their dad, plays with much more swagger.

At an early age, when he was still playing for Batang Gilas seven years ago, Dave was so confident to answer that his goal was to surpass his dad’s achievements.

“Gusto ko mahigitan ko ’yung nagawa ng tatay ko,” Dave previously told this writer.

His dad, PBA great Danny Ildefonso, wasn’t surprised at all.

“ ’Yun ang pinakamagandang kumpiyansa,” the two-time PBA Most Valuable Player told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview. “Kasi, sinasabi ko nga parati sa kanila, gumawa kayo ng sarili ninyong pangalan.”

But Shaun is a stark contrast to Dave.

While Dave is brimming with confidence, Shaun is a little bit more reserved and even days before draft Day, the elder of the two siblings was having reservations joining the draft.

“Ayaw pa nga niya eh, natatakot pa nga magpa-draft kasi kulang pa ’yung kumpiyansa niya,” the elder Ildefonso said. “Sabi ko naman, nothing to lose. Kaysa naman hindi ka magpapa-draft, I convinced him na magpa-draft na.”

“ ’Yung mga ibang liga naman, and’yan lang. Tsaka right from the start naman, ang pangarap talaga is ’yung PBA. At least kung nag-PBA ka, kahit ano’ng mangyari, nag-PBA ka. Sa magkapatid kasi, si Shaun ’yung mahiyain. Mahiyain na makulit.”

So when Shaun was selected as the second pick in the first round by Rain Or Shine (10th overall), Danny was so happy that his son will finally have a chance to continue what he started playing in the big league.

“We were praying that he’s going to be drafted,” said Danny. “At sana ’yung team, alam siya kung paano gamitin.”

According to Danny, he doesn’t want to use his accomplishments in basketball as a way to put pressure on his sons. He wants them to make their own mark in the big league.

“Pinag-usapan na namin ’yan,” he added. “Napag-usapan namin ’yan even nu’ng mga bata pa sila. Sinab ko sa kanila, ‘Huwag ninyong isipin ’yung kung ano ’yung narating ng tatay ninyo. Basta tayong pamilya, nagkakaintindihan tayo.’ Kailangan gumawa kayo ng sarili ninyong pangalan. Kasi mayroon akong nagagawa na hindi nila nagagawa at mayroon rin silang nagagawa na hindi ko nagagawa.”

This is only the beginning of the latest second generation cager set to see action in the PBA this season and Danny, who stood at the stage when he was called as the No.1 pick in the 1998 PBA Rookie Draft, couldn’t be more proud.