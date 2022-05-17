MMA: Team Lakay's Olsim to return at ONE 158

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Team Lakay star is locked for ONE Championship's next event in June.

Jenelyn Olsim will make her return to the Circle against Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158: Pacio vs. Brooks on June 3 which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Filipino star looks to get back on the winning column after falling short in her previous fight against Indian wrestling expert Ritu Phogat in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals on ONE: NextGen in October 2021.

Despite her loss to Phogat, Olsim is still one of the top prospects in the promotion.

Olsim said she's not letting the opportunity go to waste and that she will take full advantage to increase her stock in the atomweight division.

"Every day is a blessing for it allows us to refocus on what is important and what motivates us to keep going. Take full advantage of this blessing," said Olsim.

Before facing Phogat, Olsim had two straight wins, both of which were scored in dominant fashion.

She first scored a third-round submission win over Brazilian knockout artist Maira Mazar at ONE: Fists of Fury III in March 2021 before taking a unanimous decision win over Vietnamese-American star Bi Nguyen in August of that same year at ONE: Battleground III.

"Thank you everyone for believing and for all your support, you all inspire me. I will take full advantage of this moment to fight with all my heart!" she said.

Olsim, who's one of the most well-rounded fighters in the atomweight division, is a veteran of many disciplines. The 25-year-old currently competes professionally in MMA but also had a career in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The Team Lakay stalwart is also part of the Philippine national Vovinam team that will compete in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Olsim was supposed to take on Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan at ONE: Bab Blood in February but had to pull out due to injury.

ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio will headline ONE 158 when he and title challenger Jarred Brooks finally lock horns after months of intrigue.